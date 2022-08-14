Netizens have gushed over emerging throwback pictures of Nigerian gospel musician Mercy Chinwo

The 31-year-old who won the Nigerian Idol season 2 in 2012 trended across social media platforms on Saturday as she tied the knot with Pastor Blessed

While some persons expressed surprise over her physical transformation, there was a general agreement that she has always been beautiful

On Saturday, August 13, Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo walked down the aisle with her heartthrob Pastor Blessed and became the leading topic across social media platforms.

As people took in the sights and sounds from the various occasions, throwback photos of the singer have surfaced online.

People hailed her physical beauty. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@_umar_)

Source: UGC

A TikToker with the handle @_umar_ shared the old pictures and sent netizens into a frenzy.

Social media users marvelled at the great transformation the 31-year-old underwent when compared to her present day look.

Others opined that the singer has always been an epitome of beauty.

See the post below:

Social media reactions

user9296376241641 said:

"She has been beautiful from day One."

ezeigboabigail said:

"Wow, wow, dear. Good fine Sister God Will bless your good Works ok dear."

Sidehustle with FaustinaChioma said:

"Waaaoo when grace speaks all other things fall into place."

fumadiamond said:

"This babe never tell us her real age I swear."

Solii J

"Life with Christ at the center is beautiful."

nazzybella said:

"Wow!!!!! indeed God remember at the last minute she couldn't explain.... no be small matter for head ooooo...."

Source: Legit.ng