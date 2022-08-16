Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has given folks a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle as she showed off six expensive phones she owns in a video

In the footage, all the phones on display were high-end flagship phones from Samsung and Apple, which cost thousands of cedis

The video went viral on social media as fans admired Tracey's wealth and showered her with praise

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye showed how rich she was by displaying her expensive phone collection in a video. The actress had folks stunned as they marvelled at her impressive collection.

Tracey bragged that she owned six phones and showed them off with beautiful premium covers protecting the devices.

Ghanaian Actress Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

The beautiful devices were all high-end flagship phones from Apple and Samsung. The collection consisted of the Galaxy Flip, The Galaxy Fold, two 13 Pro Max and an S22 Ultra.

The 6th phone was used in taking the video and is likely to be as high-end as those she had on display.

Tracey Boakye is one of the wealthiest Ghanaian celebrities. Hence it is no surprise she has such an expensive collection of phones. It is, however, still impressive. The five phones on display cost approximately GH₵50,000.

Ghanaians React To Tracey's Phone Collection

sammybaahflex could not hold back how impressed he was:

@tracey_boakye Communications Network- TBCN …. Please employ me as the manager in your company

pa_the_konkonsa_officer also said:

Pressure no so

santinoshang wrote:

Am coming for one phone

monagucciofficial made a funny comment:

you dierr—let’s put the phones aside…who else is listening to the lyrics of the background song??

