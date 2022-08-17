On this day in 2019, Strongman Burner and his wife Nana Ama Strong welcomed their daughter Simona Osei Strong to the world

As she turns three today, the rapper took to social media to share a video of how he celebrated his daughter’s birthday

The video left a good impression on netizens who wished Simona a happy birthday, while some commented on her response to her birthday surprise

Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner showed off his fatherly side when he posted a video of the surprise he prepared for his daughter.

The special birthday video sighted by YEN.com.gh starts with him walking into the house to his daughter’s room. He was accompanied by a baker holding a customized white and pink Barbie cake and a trumpeter playing the happy birthday song.

Strongman Burner Holds Surprise Birthday For His Daughter As She Turns Three Photo source: @strongmanburner

Strolling into her room, he met an excited Simona sitting on the bed with her mother, Nana Ama Strong. The adorable birthday girl could not help but sing along as her parents serenaded her. A bubbly child, Simona laughed at the sight of the candles before putting them off and cutting the cake with her parents.

“You have always been a blessing to my life, Little Angel. I pray for God’s grace upon your life, long life, and good health on your special day,” Strongman captioned the video.

Reactions trail the video

“Simona just made me cry; happy birthday, my baby,” Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony said in the comments section.

Other personalities like Quamina MP, Mr Drew, and Felix Afena Ohene Gyan gave positive reactions to the video and wished the mini influencer a happy birthday.

In reaction to the post, netizens wrote:

Kojo_Tagor

Happy birthday to our princess

Mrchrone

That’s a nice gesture.

Malikbherry99

Birthday girl owes us a freestyle. HBD to our princess, by the way

Fada_Anderson

May you be blessed and be great, lil angel

Gads_Way

Blessings from the most high

Ghanawoman22

Happy birthday to one of the smartest kids I know

Source: YEN.com.gh