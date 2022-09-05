Popular TikTok Star Felicia Osei has left many thirsting over her ravishing looks at the World Cup exhibition held in Accra at the Polo Club Restaurant & Lounge

She rocked a stretchy pair of brown trousers that hugged her body with a brown off-shoulder top to compliment the trousers

Many have admired the stunning TikTok star as she flaunted her admirable physique in new photos

Celebrated TikTok star, Felicia Osei, has dropped some stunning photos showing how endowed she is.

TikTok Star Felicia Osei. Photo Source: @Osei_Feliciaa

Source: Twitter

She was at the World Cup exhibition held on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Polo Club Restaurant & Lounge.

The World Cup is on a tour, and it arrived in Ghana on Saturday, September 3, 2022. It was put on display to give fans the chance to have a feel of it and take memorable pictures and videos with it.

The stunning TikTok Star wore a stretchy brown pair of trousers that hugged her hourglass figure. She paired it with an off-shoulder brown top while her braids hung over her waistline.

Many Netizens react to Felicia Osei's photo

@Backcase01:

The trophy can never be more beautiful than your first frame ..!!

@qwekunsiah:

I dont see the world cup, are u the one?

@TheGhanaPrince:

Lead us not into temptation Lord...we're your people.

@bashpower123:

Eeei woto Nono. Always hiding it in videos

@favouredbyGod2:

I saw something I love here

@Kwasi_1234:

My Bébé way3 guy roff……shieeeeee body yataaaamu

@GenerationalTh4:

World Cup ampa cos the competition no go dey grounds

@__klenam:

You got the best trophy right here wow.

Source: YEN.com.gh