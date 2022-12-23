Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley, a.k.a. McDan, has shared beautiful photos of his two lovely wives

The McDan Group CEO shared the photos of Abigail and Roberta in celebration of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14

The photos show the millionaire businessman in lovely poses with the two pretty women at two different times

Daniel McKorley, the CEO McDan Group of Companies, has shown his two wives in celebration of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14.

Like many loving husbands, the millionaire businessman took to his official Instagram account to share photos of his wives, Abigail and Roberta.

The first photo showed the businessman rocking a white outfit with one of his wives. In his caption, he preached love.

"Live your life with love as your guiding principle -- keep your family close and live special moments with them. Every day, make sure that you’re living your life with effort and the purpose of making your family and other people’s lives better," he said.

He posed with the other wife in the photo. They two were formally dressed. The caption was about life and love.

"Life is already tough. The world is unfair to us all. So, surround yourself with positive people who love you, who support you and want you to succeed. Never take your family and close friends for granted. They are the only ones who will be with in tough times. So, give them the time they deserve in this hasty life. This will be your most important investment in life."

