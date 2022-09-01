Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has disclosed that she misbehaves on her social media pages intentionally

She revealed that she does so to put bread on her table since she is the sole provider for her mother and her adorable son

However, due to her experience in jail in 2021 for posting explicit photos of her and her son, she is careful about what she shares

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has hinted that drama is part of her life and she cannot live without it.

Akuapem Poloo. Photo Source: akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, she disclosed that she gained fame as well as built her brand through controversies.

She explained that the energy and enthusiasm she uses to promote businesses is infectious. It captures people's attention and makes them want to make a purchase, thus boosting sales.

The controversial socialite hinted that she is the sole provider of her family, which motivates her to push harder in life to maintain her fame, which in turn brings in the funds.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She also added that she is the only child, so many responsibilities have been bestowed on her, so she misbehaves on social media to bring in money to cater for her family and make her son happy.

However, she hinted that after going to jail in 2021 for sharing explicit photos of her and her son on his birthday, she thinks twice before posting on her page to avoid another similar occurrence.

Benedicta Gafah: Stunning Birthday Photos Of The Actress That Are A Breath Of Fresh Air

Ghanaian actress and film producer, Benedicta Gafah, celebrated her birthday on September 1, 2022, and she dropped sizzling photos to mark her special day.

Turning 30, she rocked two different outfits for her birthday shoot.

The first photo she dropped saw her clad in red. It was a red gown that dropped from her knees to the floor, forming a circle around her.

For her second look, she slayed in a black and white dress. The plunge neckline of the dress was covered in white beads to add some spark to her overall look.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh