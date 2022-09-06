Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper, Gyakie has wowed her fans on social media after she shared some beautiful photos

This look was what she wore to her sold-out concert, which was held in London on September 3 2022, at The Jazz Cafe

Many people on social media have thronged the comment section to shower her with lovely messages admiring her beauty

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian musician, Gyakie, posted some beautiful photos, and she looked dazzling as ever in them.

Gyakie. Photo Source: @Gyakie

Source: Twitter

For her sold-out concert in London, she rocked a neon green outfit. it was a tank top with v-shaped edges, with a low plunge to show some cleavage.

She paired her look with a pair of trousers and heels to finalise her look. Her hair was held in a ponytail, with her edges perfectly laid and her makeup flawlessly done.

The concert was the 'Something' hitmaker's first headline show in London, and it was held at The Jazz Cafe on September 3, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many fans appreciate Gyakie's beauty in these stunning photos

@AdjoaLamisi:

Beaury

@iammafany:

My love for Gyakie is way beyond Star-fan loveI think I'm madly in love

@isayfacts2:

Aesthetically pleasing ✨

@Lord_Richie_:

You’re Beautiful

@_shandorf:

Gyakie!!!!!!!!!!!!!

@deejay_ken256:

My weakness

@iamSazzyb:

Gyakie ma pa mi na

@MohammedAwal_:

Beautiful soul

@graftedtv:

my love for u is big like the elephant pendant on your neck. Elephantiasis love wey I get give u. ❤️

Sista Afia Reveals That She Underwent Fat Freeze Cosmetic Procedure To Enhance Hourglass Figure

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper, Sista Afia disclosed she underwent a cosmetic procedure to make her tummy flatter.

In an interview, she told Abeiku Santana that she was fat when she jumped into the music scene. However, that made her insecure, and she had to seek medical advice on how to get rid of belly fat.

However, she indicated that the procedure is not sustainable since her stomach becomes bigger again after spending about a year in Ghana.

She added that she paid $1000 for another similar procedure to achieve better results. However, she would have to make another down payment of about $2000.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh