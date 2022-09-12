Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid a courtesy call on legendary actress Grace Nortey.

Mahama visited the ace actress at her residence in Accra on Monday, September 11, 2022. Photos of the visit have surfaced on social media.

The photos show John Mahama dressed in a black suit and tie. While he stood and interacted with the actress in some of the photos, others had Mahama sitting with her.

Former President John Mahama has visited actress Grace Nortey Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The photos showed other family members of the legendary actress in attendance.

Mahama's visit to Grace Nortey stirs reactions

Mahama's visit to Grace Nortey stirs reactions

"God Bless You Endlessly Sir."

abyna_odi said:

"Eiii Ogra change oooh , 2024 dirrrr I can imagine hmmmm."

abdullai670 said:

"Eiiii this woman really change oooo...Hmmmmm …… she did very well at her prime ages . May the Good Lord grant her good health and may Hod richly bless JM ."

Source: YEN.com.gh