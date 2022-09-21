Sharaf Mahama, one of the sons of former president John Dramani Mahama, has turned a year older and celebrated in style.

Sharaf who was born in 1997 chalked the milestone age of 25 years on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He took to his Instagram page to share images in celebration.

The images, one photo and a video, showed Sharaf, a professional footballer, stepping out in stylish fashion.

Source: Instagram

The photo showed Sharaf rocking a blue and black shirt over a pair of black trousers. He wore black sneakers with a black bag around his should and middle part.

In the next slide which happened to be a video, Sharaf showed himself in an outdoor setting having some fun.

