Wode Maya and Miss Trudy formalised their union on September 10, officiated by a Ghanaian pastor

The lovebirds, popularly known as TruMaya were gifted a two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartment with a Kenyan real estate owner

The YouTubers have been together for over three years and have been serving couple goals, globetrotting together

YouTubers Wode Maya and Gertrude Awino Juma, aka Miss Trudy, are officially married.

YouTubers Wode Maya and Miss Trudy tie the knot in a private ceremony in Western Kenya. Photo: Wode Maya.

Wode Maya and Miss Trudy's simple wedding

The lovebirds have been together for almost four years now, and on September 10, 2022, Wode Maya and Trudy tied the knot in a simple wedding at the Kenyan YouTuber's rural home in Western Kenya.

The private wedding was attended by Trudy's family and relatives. Maya flew into the country with six people from Ghana, among them his uncle and pastor, who officiated their union.

The Ghanaian YouTuber, with over 1 million subscribers, paid dowry for Trudy, and in a video posted on his YouTube, Maya made his way to his in-law's homestead holding a goat and a cow, accompanied by his family.

The vocal YouTuber said his father-in-law didn't ask for a lot. Trudy got married on the day she lost her mother 13 days ago.

Trudy's dad got emotional and sobbed uncountably after his daughter officially married the lover of her life.

"My dad was so emotional. I have never seen my dad like that. It was like he was heartbroken... he made me cry. It was an emotional moment because he is my only parent," Trudy said.

Speaking about their wedding, the lovebirds revealed they spent GH¢8,516.60 (KSh 100,000) on their ceremony.

"God sent people our way to make this happen and we are so grateful," the Kenyan YouTuber said.

Wode Maya and Miss Trudy have dated for over three years. Photo: Wode Maya.

Maya revealed his wife's Trudy was very expensive, disclosing that a local businesswoman and friend paid for the ring.

"My ring is so expensive. I'm scared of walking with it in the streets of Nairobi," Trudy said.

Wode Maya and Miss Trudy's marriage hopes

Maya also disclosed that a real estate owner booked seven tickets, business class for him and his family.

"I hope this union will unite the entire continent. She is my wife now," Maya said.

Trudy thanked their fans for supporting them and she said she was excited to get married.

"I am so happy to be married to the love of my life. I didn't know we would end up like this but I thank God we have. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. You make me happy everyday," she said.

The couple's wedding was attended by only one Kenyan YouTuber, a close friend of Maya.

Maya was gifted a two-bedroom apartment, while Trudy was gifted a one-bedroom apartment by a local real estate owner after their wedding.

