Instagram model and entrepreneur, Abidivabroni, has shown off her famous figure in several recent photos

The socialite sported different colourful outfits accentuating her attention-grabbing hourglass figure

Fans, especially men, trooped to the comment section in droves to compliment her alluring beauty

Beautiful Instagram model and entrepreneur, Abidivabroni, has shown off her famous figure and striking beauty in several recent photos on social media.

The socialite modelled different fitting outfits accentuating her assets. Abidivabroni sported long and short black hair extensions that perfectly spotlighted her sense of fashion.

In one of the photos, the sensational model was photographed in a setting with a wooden-themed ambiance.

Recent photos of Ghanaian model Abidivabroni. Credit: abidivabroni

The different fitting outfits firmly held her voluptuous curves. The socialite was having fun in the pictures on her Instagram account.

Fans, especially men, who headed to the comment section, gushed over her alluring beauty.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Many fans gush over her

Photography_by_lsc said:

I am speechless.

Undesirablesbackoff posted:

Babe, I always pray and hope that you would join me as my only love.

Anasylvania said:

La Diva is beautiful ✨.

Dyanashakes commented:

Fine babe. Very pretty sisi.

Mr._biggs_10 shared:

Beautiful indeed.

Fabeboogie said:

Amazing to see and to be attracted to such a lovely beauty.

Otavionegrolindobahiabrasil said:

Beautiful and wonderful.

Abidivabroni Turns Heads with Photo in Daring Outfit

In a related story, YENcom.gh reported that Abidivabroni turned heads on social media with a photo showing her full figure and striking beauty.

The Ghanaian businesswoman was photographed in a setting with a wooden-themed ambiance.

Abidivabroni sported a fitting outfit that firmly grabbed her voluptuous curves and paired her look with high heels. She wore curly hair extensions and simple bracelets to improve her appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh