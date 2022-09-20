Nana Ama McBrown is known to excel in whatever she does, from hosting television shows and acting to advertising

The Kumawood actress also has a vibrant Instagram and TikTok account where she uploads interesting content

YEN.com.gh presents five times Nana Ama McBrown understood the assignment as a TikToker and caught the attention of the TikTok community

Nana Ama McBrown has shown her ability to entertain her audience over the years. The Kumawood actress has always delivered, from her movies and television shows to her Instagram account with over 5 million followers.

On TikTok, she has given some content creators a run for their money with some of the videos she uploaded on the platform. There, she shares content from her television shows and scenes from her old movies, participate in dance challenges and does an excellent impersonation.

YEN.com.gh presents five unforgettable Nana Ama McBrown TikTok moments.

1. Nana Ama McBrown Casually Chilling With Drake

Nana Ama McBrown applied the Drake Behind You filter in this TikTok. She was lying on her bed sending a kiss when she noticed the Drake image behind her and attempted to kiss the rapper's pop-up.

2. You Thought I Was Feeling You Rendition

The multi-hyphenate entertainer attempted to sing the lyrics to Munch (Feelin' U) by American rapper Ice Spice. Nana Ama McBrown quickly gave up as she laughed at herself, claiming she would have excelled if it was a Daddy Lumba song.

3. Ku Lo Sa Challenge With Make-Up Artists

Anyone who follows Nana Ama McBrown on social media knows how much she loves Ku Lo Sa by Nigerian singer Oxlade. After several videos of her dancing to the song herself, she recruited her entire make-up crew to participate in the viral challenge.

4. Fire Dancer McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown's dancing skill is no secret to the world. The actress used this TikTok to remind her followers how well she dances. With her moves, she can easily win a dancing competition.

5. Dance Collaboration

As most TikTokers do, Nana Ama McBrown did a collaboration video with dancer Willie Chembez. They danced to N'y Pense Plus by Francophone singer Tayc.

Source: YEN.com.gh