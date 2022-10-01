Ghanaian celebrities made their way to social media to mark the beginning of October with new pictures and videos

Celebrities like Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, Kafui Danku, Becca and others rocked stylish outfits as they wished their fans a happy new month

Their captions were a blend of greetings, blessings, prayers, motivational words and messages of gratitude

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian celebrities ushered their fans into October with gorgeous photos and videos accompanied by well wishes, greetings, and inspiration. In addition, some celebrities used the new month's greetings to remind their followers of Pink October.

Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, And Kafui Danku Photo Source: @nanaamamcbrown, @traceyboakye, @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian celebrities who wished their following a happy new month in grand style.

1. Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama MCBrown reminded fans that life is a gift and a sign of victory. She wrote; "if you are alive, you are a winner."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

2. Tracey Boakye

A smile is worth a thousand words, and Tracey Boakye reflected that in her post. She smiled as she ushered her fans to the new month.

3. Salma Mumin

Vacationing in Spain, Salma Mumin practised her Spanish as she asked October to be kind to her and her followers.

4. Beverly Afaglo

After a series of events in September, Beverly Afaglo had one wish for the new month. She wrote, "October be good to us."

5. Berla Mundi

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi was grateful for seeing the new month. Her caption read, "Dear God, thank you."

6. Asantewaa

Rocking a beautiful black blouse with a pair of black jeans, Asantewaa flaunted her beauty as she welcomed the new month.

7. Nikki Samonas

"We shall continue to receive Blessings all through, Amen;" Nikki Samonas wrote as she shared a video of herself partying at a poolside.

8. Nakeeyat

Nakeeyat The Poet danced to Becca's African Woman as she wished her fans a happy new month. She added the hashtag pink October to her caption to remind her fans of the annual campaign.

9. Jackline Mensah

Ghanaian TikToker Jackline Mensah came through with a prayer as she wished her fans a happy new month. She wrote, " May God satisfy us and fill us with all divine benefits."

10. Martha Ankomah

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah wished her fans a happy new month, sending kisses to her fans in the season of constant rainfall.

11. Becca

Ghanaian singer Becca slayed in a yellow outfit, flaunting her skin and beauty as she greeted her fans with a happy new month.

12. Gloria Sarfo

The Ghanaian movie star shared a video of herself on a treadmill as Stonebwoy's GIDIGBA played in the background. Her message to her fans was "never give up."

13. Kafui Danku

"Dear October, you made me awesome. Thank you for little mercies;" Kafui Danku wrote as she shared photos of herself in an elegant dress.

Jackie Appiah, Shatta Wale, And 16 Ghanaian Celebrities Whose Children Have Grown Up Well

YEN.com.gh previously shared photos of the adorable children of Ghanaian celebrities, showing their growth from when they were first introduced to the public to their everyday looks. Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Shatta Wale, and 18 top celebrities were featured on the list.

The photos show how well the children have grown and highlight their resemblance to their parents.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh