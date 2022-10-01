Actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has ushered herself into the new month with stunning images

She released golden-themed photos donning a breathtaking ensemble as she delivered different poses for the gram

Entertainment personalities, including actress Fella Makafui, gushed over her unblemished look and sense of fashion

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Style queen! Actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown has released golden-themed photos donning a breathtaking ensemble.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown shares images in a glorious outfit. Credit: iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

The actress took to her Instagram page Saturday to share stunning photos of herself rocking one outfit but delivered different poses for the lens.

The actress accompanied the frames with a prayer, saying: ''Heavenly Father our help comes from above. Do help us I ahi’s October. Amen''.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

While some fans gushed over her fashion sense, others complimented her beauty. YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the sweet words below:

Actress Fellamakafui said:

Mama.

Salmamumin said:

I’m in love.

Shikas_snacks reacted:

Beautiful.

Adinkrahene also said:

Beautiful ❤️❤️.

Nana Ama McBrown: Actress Slays in Multiple Gorgeous Outfits

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown announced her return to the United Showbiz with stunning visuals in multiple glorious ensembles on July 2.

The A-list movie star continues to show off her fashion credentials and beauty with more photos adorned in stylish outfits for the gram.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her lovely hair extensions while posing for the shots. She looked flawless.

Nadia Buari Sparks Reactions with Photos From Sister Semera's White Wedding

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari gave fans some best looks from the wedding of her sister Samera as she released never-before-seen photos on Instagram.

In the shots spotted by YEN.com.gh, Samera Buari and her sweetheart Seloame Baëta posed with her sisters and brothers. Nadia Buari featured in the images.

Captioning the images

Nadia Buari posted the frames on Instagram, saying: ''A beautiful day that would forever be etched in our hearts''.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh