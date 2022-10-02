The week saw Ghanaian celebrities bless their fans and followers with gorgeous photos on social media

Celebrities like Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, and Nana Ama McBrown, amongst many others, served their fans with breathtaking images

The stars rocked stylish outfits as they either flaunted their beauty or showed off a luxury fashion item

During the week, Ghanaian celebrities have kept their fans updated on their activities with stunning photos. In addition, they gave fans a glimpse of their fashion style and flaunted a fashion item to the admiration of their fans.

Stunning Photos from McBrown, Jackie, Stonebwoy and Nadia Photo Source: @nanaamamcbrown, @jackieappiah, @stonebwoy, @nadiabuari

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh presents the top best photos posted by Ghanaian celebrities in the last seven days.

1. Jackie Appiah

If there's one thing Jackie Appiah knows how to do, it is to have a good time. So she gave her fans a quick update that she would enjoy herself as usual.

2. Nadia Buari

Slaying in a stylish white blouse on a pair of jeans, Nadia Buari came through with a morning post for her fans, whom she referred to as butter cakes.

3. Tracey Boakye

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is still in honeymoon mode and used her Instagram account to remind people that love still exists as she shared photos of herself and her husband.

4. Nana Ama McBrown

Her Excellency Nana Ama McBrown slayed in an elegant white dress as she wished her fans a Happy New Month. She also wished that her fans had a good week.

5. Sister Derby

Posting a photo dump in a beautiful crochet piece, Ghanaian singer and actress Deborah Vanessa announced she made a cameo appearance in a Spanish Netflix movie.

6. Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy is booked and busy. From performing at the GUBA Awards in Rwanda, Stonebwoy shared a photo dump of his trip to Kenya and a photo with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

7. Sarkodie

After putting up a show-stopping performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Sarkodie shared exclusive photos of him making history on stage at the Black Star Square.

Source: YEN.com.gh