Kumawood actor, Nkansah Lil Win, has surprised his mother with a sleek car to show his appreciation for all she has done for him

He posted the video on his Instagram page and shared a heartfelt message with his mother, assuring her that she would be driven anywhere she wanted to go

A few years ago, Lil Win bought a house for his mother in Kumasi to mark her 70th birthday anniversary

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It seems Lil Win cannot thank his mother enough for all she has done for him. Just a few years after Lil Win surprised his mother with a mansion to mark her 70th birthday anniversary, the Kumawood actor presented a brand new Toyota Corolla to her at his school premises in a brief ceremony as a thank-you gift.

Lil Win surprises his mother with a brand-new car. Photo credit: officiallilwin

Source: UGC

According to Lil Win, he purchased the car and had it modified in her name so that she could use it as a means of transportation. Lil Win added that he thought the vehicle would be useful in getting his mother to and from the hospital, given her health condition.

At the back of the Toyota Corolla, Lil Win's mother's image was prominently engraved. The Kumawood actor promised to give his mother all the finer things in life, such as a mansion and other things, in the future.

The video was posted on Instagram by Lil Win with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mom thank you very much and God bless you and I love you mommy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Check out the video below.

Many netizens have reacted to the emotional moment and have thanked Lil Win for not neglecting his mother after making it big.

Ghanaian Celebrities Like Medikal And Others Who Have Built Houses For Their Mothers

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian celebrities who have built mansions for their mothers. Mothers sacrifice many things for their children to see them do well in life. As such, when the children become successful, it is right for them to give back to their mothers all the things they sacrificed.

Such is the case of Ghanaian celebrities like Medikal and Nkansah Lil Win, who have built beautiful homes for their moms.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh