Actress former and former Instagram model Moesha Boduong and actor Elikem Kumordzie have sparked mixed reactions online

The actress was captured showing off her famous figure as she twerked to a popular Nigerian song, grabbing the attention of Elikem Kumordzie

The footage has many questioning if Moesha is a truly saved Christian, while others thanked God for her life

Actress and former Instagram model, Moesha Boduong, and actor Elikem Kumordzie have elicited mixed reactions with a recent video of the actress dancing.

The actress, born Moesha Budonita, received Jesus Christ in July 2021, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Born again Moesha Budonita twerking

The new clip spotlights the actress' back facing the camera as she jammed to the song Calm Down by Nigerian rapper Rema.

Peeps react to a video of Moesha Boduong twerking. Credit: elikemkumordzie

Source: Instagram

She did not spare any moment to show off her famous figure as she went down and twerked harder.

Actress confuses colleague actor

The spicy video shows Elikem Kumordzie's reaction as Moesha flaunted her voluptuous figure while dancing; the former socialite had fun.

After the footage gained traction on social media, many questioned if Moesha was committed to her faith, while some thanked God for her life.

How peeps reacted

Imstephensarpong said:

Oh, thank you god I’m happy.

Padikijones

Christ in me the hope of glory.

Ntigyan commented:

Shake it for the lord.

Akashisensei688 posted:

Christianity is a really hard task. Ask your pastor.

Daddy_benz said:

Wasi ne dadamu. Heaven ko ny3 easy ooo chale.

Niola_sika posted:

All we can say is we thank God she is okay.

Kojo_eraser reacted:

Wow, our sister in Christ, waving it to the Lord

Daevemens said:

The born again has expired.

Lindaayiwaa shared:

So if you're a Christian doesn't mean that you can be of yourself please allow her to be.

Mzduffyy commented:

Eeii 33huoo. We’re back like we never left.

Moesha Bodoung: Actress Starts 2022 with Prayers and Songs

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong made her first appearance in 2022, and it was all about prayers and songs.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Moesha is seen in the company of her spiritual mother and they were travelling in a car together

She is heard thanking her spiritual mother for being there and helping her while singing her heart out Esther Smith Ye Da Woase song.

