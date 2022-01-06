Ghanaian actress and former Instagram model, Moesha Boduong, has stepped out for the first time in 2020

She has started the year with prayers and songs as seen in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram

Moesha is seen in the company of a woman she referred to as her spiritual mother whom she thanked for bringing her close to God

The actress had denounced her former way of life and repented later in 2021, and it seems she is continuing on that path in 2022

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Moesha is seen in the company of her spiritual mother and they were travelling in a car together.

She is heard thanking her spiritual mother for being there and helping her while singing her heart out Esther Smith Ye Da Woase song.

Moesha is seen with full smiles and enthusiasm and it is clear that they were enjoying themselves.

Another thing that caught YEN.com.gh's prying eyes is that Moesha looks bigger and appears to have returned to her former stature.

She lost so much weight in 2021 when her woes started, leading to her claims of repentance.

Moesha's 2021 woes

For those who may not be aware, Moesha Boduong has gone off social media after having some personal issues.

There have been many unverified rumours, including that Moesha slept with a devilish man whom she did not know was evil.

That rumour had it that the man exchanged Moesha's soul for wealth after their affair.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Not long after, she was spotted in a video trying to jump off a high-rise building. This led to concerns over her mental health.

Nana Ama McBrown sings for Moesha

Meanwhile, a video of how bubbly actress Nana Ama McBrown sang for Moesha was published by YEN.com.gh.

Bubbly actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has been seen in a video with actress and social media model Moesha Boduong.

As usual, McBrown appears to be in high spirits when they met and she started singing Obrafour’s Moesha Moesha song for her.

In a similar setting, Moesha was captured having fun with Afia Schwar and singer Efya Nocturnal.

