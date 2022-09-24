Media personality, Stacy Amoateng, has marked her daughter Calista Amoateng's 17th birthday with an uplifting message

The proud mother ured her daughter to continue to stand her ground and remain unstoppable in all her endeavours

Entertainment personalities and fans have celebrated Calista's new age with touching birthday remarks

Media personality, Stacy Amoateng, has penned an empowering message to her daughter Calista Amoateng as the teenager attained 17 years old on Saturday.

In the uplifting message, the media mogul also prayed for her teenage daughter who was recently crowned Miss Teen Tourism World 2022.

Happy 17th birthday to my dear daughter Calista @kali.starrr ... My dear, I am thankful for your life and grateful to God for the blessings He has showered upon you.

May this year be your springboard to greater heights. As you are gradually getting into adulthood soon, I pray grace, wealth, favour, prosperity, wisdom, and confidence upon you,'' she said.

Mother's encouraging words

The Executive Director of Angel Broadcasting Network urged her daughter to continue to stand her ground and remain unstoppable in all her endeavors.

''No one on earth can crash you till you allow yourself to. Don’t let the negative words and actions of others get to you. Choose what you accommodate in your mental space for your sanity,'' she added.

Mother's heartfelt prayer

Stacy Amoateng's motherly message included a prayer for long life, good health, joy, and answered prayers.

Entertainment personalities and fans have celebrated Calista's new age with touching remarks. YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments below:

Celebs and fans wish Calista well

Gospel singer Empress_gifty said:

Happy birthday, queen.

Beverly_afaglo posted:

Eish fashionista papapaaa hbd Cali ❤️.

Ohemaawoyeje said:

Happy birthday Kali .

Iamadwoasaahint reacted:

Happy birthday to my sweet niece queen at 17, wow, you are definitely an asset to us, increase and shine forever my love @kali.starrr.

Iamtimakumkum said:

Happy birthday baby, we love you.

Koj.sei commented:

Happy birthday to our Queen.

Linquashabbey said:

Happy birthday, our dear daughter. You look stunning.

