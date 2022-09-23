An African-American woman has marked attaining 100 years old surrounded by family and loved ones

Dorethea Johnson turned up at her birthday party in good spirit and alert as she marked the momentous day

The centenarian has lived to see many historic moments in the United States, including the Pearl Harbor attacks and the Great Depression

A Norfolk woman earlier this year marked a major milestone as she attained 100 years old and celebrated her new age surrounded by family and loved ones.

Dorethea Johnson wore a tiara to celebrate turning a century, a momentous day that saw her create beautiful memories with her family.

Photos of African-American woman and her family as she turns 100 years old. Credit: 13News Now.

The centenarian has seen many presidents and historic moments in the United States of America, including the Pearl Harbor attacks, the Great Depression, and segregation.

In a YouTube video on 13News Now, Johnson is seen sitting in a wheelchair full of excitement on her special day.

Johnson's daughter said her mother is in a good spirit and alert despite turning a century.

Watch the footage below:

