Decorated rapper Sarkodie recently enjoyed an adorable moment with his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr

The doting father of two captured himself and his little prince jamming to one of his famous songs titled Labadi featuring King Promise

Netizens who took to the comment section admired the rare loving father-son moment, with one person extolling the rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana's highest rapper Sarkodie has captured himself enjoying time with his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, and fans loved every bit of the father-son moment.

Reactions as doting rapper Sarkodie creates a beautiful memory with his son. Credit: slayis_everywhere.

Source: Instagram

How rapper and son created a beautiful memory

The father-son duo sported different outfits as they jammed to one of his famous songs titled Labadi featuring King Promise in a whip.

Sarkodie and his little prince rocked T-shirts as seen in the clip uploaded by blogger Slayis Everywhere on Instagram. The footage shows the pair sitting inside the vehicle where the rapper's child is seen nodding to the song before raising a finger up.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Though the clip is short, fans loved every moment of the award-winning rapper and his young son. One person remarked ''wow''.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react to the loving moment between Sarkodie and his son

Brahadams said:

Wow.

Jberg_wigsnmore reacted:

The King and his little prince.

Sarkodie Shows Off His All-Grown Son to Mark Boy's 2nd Birthday

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian musician Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, posed with his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, to mark the child's second birthday.

The Happy Day hit singer uploaded several photos slide with the child as he clocked two years old today, March 13.

Sharing the heartwarming images on Twitter, the award-winning rapper expressed his love for his son.

Sarkodie and His Daughter Titi Warm Hearts

Also, Sarkodie and his daughter, Titi, warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with their daddy-daughter goal in a new video.

It seems they had gone out of their home as father and daughter were beautifully dressed.

Titi is seen pointing at something to her father, who looked on and asked questions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh