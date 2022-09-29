Tracey Boakye has shown off the luxurious interior of her gorgeous mansion in a new video that has circulated on social media

The affable Ghanaian actress was in her usual joyous mood as she relaxed in her living room and sang a melodious song

The actress is a big fan of flaunting her hard-earned cash, and her fans love her lifestyle as they do not hesitate to praise her when she shows off her wealth

Wealthy Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has blown the minds of many social media users on multiple occasions with her luxury lifestyle.

In a new video making rounds on social media, the actress turned heads once again as she showed off her gold-inspired living room.

The interior of the space sparkled brightly as the golden furniture set brightened up the enclosure, which was painted white.

The void design made the hall look even bigger. In addition, the ceiling was decorated with some fancy LED strip light, adding to the brightness of the luxurious-looking space.

In the video, Tracey seemed to be in a joyous mood as she sang and merrily twirled her head around. Tracey's immense wealth has afforded her the finest things in life, and she does not hesitate to show them off when the opportunity arises.

Folks Admire Tracey Boakye

lnnocentiadesler was impressed:

The madam herself. All protocols observed

feliciamensah672 commented:

So Adorable

vinichi71 commented:

Keep shining MRS with a capital letter

mubarakamidkobo was impressed:

@tracey_boakye My Landlady...Our lady and their landlady.....May we all live to tap into your blessing Ameeen

