Celebrated actress Nadia Buari has given fans some best looks from the recent white wedding of her sister Samera

The actress released never-before-seen family photos of herself, Samera and her husband, and their other siblings

Fans were thrilled by the photos from Samera and her husband's white wedding, as many shared compliments

Actress Nadia Buari has given fans some best looks from the wedding of her sister Samera as she released never-before-seen photos on Instagram.

In the shots seen by YEN.com.gh, Samera Buari and her sweetheart Seloame Baëta posed with her sisters and brothers. Nadia Buari is featured in the images.

Captioning the images

Nadia Buari posted the frames on Instagram, saying: ''A beautiful day that would forever be etched in our hearts''.

Reactions as Nadia Buari shares photos from sister Samera's white wedding. Credit: iamnadiabuari.

Source: Instagram

Elsewhere on the gram, the actress has uploaded several images from the traditional wedding of Samera Buari and her husband.

Fans of the actress were thrilled by the recent photos from Samera and her husband's white wedding, as many posted sweet compliments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How fans reacted

Lynshakirumohammed posted:

I love this.

Nancy.etim.1 shared:

Congratulations to your sister.

Itz_1kobby said:

Love you all ❤️.

Itz_1kobby commented:

Looking gorgeous.

Sneak.inz said:

Beautiful.

Fashionbyeyram posted:

Beautiful family.

Gaiseyeliz900 shared:

So beautiful.

Source: YEN.com.gh