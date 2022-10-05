Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was given a rousing welcome as he visited Nima, one of the popular zongo suburbs in Accra, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, was welcomed like a president on tour as excited fans of his lined up on the street to see him.

Arriving at Nima, the rapper who is set to release his much-anticipated first album titled The Villain I Never Was rode in a convoy of expensive cars.

Black Sherif turned Nima upside down Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Black Sherif is seen acknowledging cheers from the crowd.

Source: YEN.com.gh