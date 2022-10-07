Zionfelix's fiancee and baby mama Minalyn has unfollowed the renowned blogger on Instagram

Minalyn has also deleted all photos of Zionfelix from her Instagram page and also dropped big shades

Her actions which come after a video of Zionfelix's baby mama Erica wearing a wedding ring has stirred breakup rumours

There seems to be some trouble in the paradise of renowned blogger Zionfelix, known in private Felix Nana Yaw Adomako.

Zionfelix's fiancee and mother of his daughter Pax, Mina Lawal a.k.a. Minalyn, has unfollowed him on Instagram.

As if that is not curious enough, Minalyn who has also deleted all of Zionfelix's photos from her page went ahead to throw shades which suggests a breakup of their relationship.

In a later Instagram post, Minalyn has entreated her admirers and well-wishers to use their energies to su

“I appreciate the love and support of “team Mina” but please I sincerely think there isn’t any need for that. Especially over a man. I will be GLAD if that support and love will be channeled towards my work cus I am in no competition with anyone! Xoxo ❤️,” she captioned on Instagram.

Apart from what has happened on her page, Mina has also deleted all of the photos of Zionfelix and their daughter from the little girl's page.

Minalyn's actions come after Erica's wedding ring video

It is not known what might have happened between Minalyn and Zionfelix for her to unfollow Zionfelix. But it has happened amid a rumour that the blogger might have wedded her rival, Erica, who has a son for him.

The rumour which started earlier in the week was triggered by a video of Erica wearing what seemed like a wedding ring.

Zionfelix and Minalyns celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in France

The suspected breakup comes barely two months after the two celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Pax.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Thursday, August 11, 2022 was a memorable day for Zionfelix and Minalyn as they celebrated their daughter.

As part of celebrations to mark the first birthday of their daughter, they flew to Paris, France for a mini vacation.

Many people admired the chemistry father and daughter shared, as Zionfelix revealed her face to the world on her first birthday.

