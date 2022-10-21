GHOne TV presenter, Natalie Fort, evoked confidence in an intern crushing on her at the media establishment

In a video, the young man, Raymond, mustered up the courage to speak with the media personality for the first time

While some laughed over the cute clip, others gushed over the pair as some praised Natalie Fort for being warm-hearted

GHOne TV presenter, Natalie Fort, has shown that she knows how to evoke confidence in people as she met an intern who has a crush on her at the media establishment.

It would be recalled that YEN.com.gh reported that the media personality gave a young man named Raymond a surprise after her senior colleague Nana Aba Anamoah arranged the encounter.

According to an Instagram video by Nana Aba Anamoah, Raymond hardly spoke when Natalie Fort was around because of his intense admiration for her.

Raymond speaks in new video

In a new Instagram clip uploaded by Natalie Fort, Raymond mustered up the courage to speak with his crush for the first time.

The footage capturing the adorable moment between the pair garnered reactions from netizens. While some laughed over the clip, others praised Natalie Fort for being warm-hearted.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How people reacted to the video online

Payceefranklynmusic posted:

Awww charlie! You have to know an idea of the feeling you’ve given him! God bless you!!! I dey relate waa.

Kel_kingship commented:

I'm waiting on our first interaction though.

Sonofcharles1 said:

He finally touched her! Ok, Raymond.

Iamjamal_e observed.

Is the wild smile on his face for me. Lol; see how happy he is now.

Yaw_whyte posted:

His mum must have denied his supper when he last refused to touch you. He’s doing well today. A 360 internship program . He’s learning everything.

Jhuuneah said:

He gathered courage this time.

Abena_duffour

Raymond must have slept well on the day this video was taken.

