Popular TikTok star Felicia Osei grew a year older on October 10, 2022, and she dropped some stunning photos to mark the day

She posted some beautiful photos and a video on her official Instagram page, which got many drooling over her.

Her fellow TikTok friends, Asantewaa, Portia Wekia, and many of her fervent followers have showered her with birthday wishes

Felicia Osei. Photo Source: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

She looked all regal and stunning in her blue-green corset dress. It was a sleeveless dress that flaunted her flawless melanin skin around her shoulders and chest area.

The knee-high dress flaunted her beautiful legs, and she paired her look with a black pair of heels.

She wore a wig with soft curls and bangs for her facial look. The wig was short, and it hung over her shoulders majestically.

Her makeup was flawless and done to perfection to highlight her beautiful cheekbones and jawline as she beamed with smiles in the photos.

Below is a video of Felicia Osei feeling her beautiful self.

Below is a carousel post of adorable photos of Felicia Osei.

Many throng the comment section of the posts to celebrate Felicia Osei on her special day

_asantewaaaa_:

Blessed birthday odobroni❤️

portiawekia:

Happy birthday, hunny❤️

ralconhair:

Happy birthday beautiful May the good lord elevate you to higher heights

nana_afua_mirror:

#teamMaaLinda lets gather here to c a beautiful queen... happy birthday, Felicia... keep growing in grc

barbie_cue_xx:

Happy birthday to you, dear May the lord continue to shower his blessings on you ❤️

abena_teresa:

Happy glorious birthday sis, May the Good Lord bless your new age. May the Lord elevate you to the next level of life . Soar higher, darling

amisty_baby_:

Happy birthday dear , May God bless your new age

Source: YEN.com.gh