Multiple award-winning actress, Jackie Appiah, is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable female actresses in Ghana. She wears mainly designer clothes bags, and accessories, and she does well to flaunt them as well as show where she gets them from, anytime she hits the plane and travels to a different country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled the prices of some of the designer bags Jackie Appiah has in her lavish closet within her mansion.

1. Fendi Nano Fendigraphy Hobo bag

Jackie Appiah recently stepped onto the streets carrying a Nano Fendigraphy Hobo bag.

The bag has a zip fastening, embellished with vintage gold metal FENDI lettering. Also, the adjustable strap with a clip allows the bag to be attached to larger bags or worn on the wrist.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The bag comes with hooks for the shoulder strap. The bag is made of black leather, with gold-finish metalware.

The official Fendi website lists the bag as $1,290.00. That is GH₵ 13,416.00 at current exchange rates.

2. Fendi Kan I F bag

In the photo, she was wearing a white dress and a pair of white sandals to match her dress.

To accessories her look, she wore a wristwatch and a blue diamond bracelet, and a diamond necklace. Her makeup was flawless, and she flaunted her ever-white teeth and charming smile. On the table was a glass of cocktail, her phone, and her cute mini bag.

However, among all the items on the table, it was her mini bag that stood out. It was a Fendi designer bag in the colour red. The model of the bag was a Kan I F small leather mini bag. From videos from her travels abroad, Jackie always goes in for original designer items.

Per the price details on the official Fendi website, the bag costs €2000, which is approximately GH₵ 20,485.14.

3. Bottega Veneta

The bag Jackie Appiah took to her hang out with her friends was a Bottega Veneta chain padded cassette bag in woven Nappa leather.

She has it in the colour blue. It was a blue affair as she rocked a sea blue crop top and long flair skirt.

Unfortunately, the price is not available on the official Bottega Veneta website since it is on a preorder basis. However, from a renowned dealer Giglio, the bag costs a whopping € 3,098.36 ( GH₵ 35,869.94.)

4. Lanvin Bag

According to the official Lanvin website, the bag is a unique collector Lanvin bag.

The Pencil Cat, which is used as the handle of the bag, is embellished with a precious sculptural handle inspired by an andiron belonging to Jeanne Lanvin. The iconic bag is designed by the French designer Armand-Albert Rateau.

On the official Lanvin website, the bag costs, $4,390.00, which is approximately GH₵ 45,656.00.

To style up her look, she rocked a yellow dress to match the golden pencil cat part of the bag.

5. Jacquemus

Her look for the day was a casual one as she wore a pair of emerald green slippers which matched a pattern in the fabric of the shirt and shorts she wore that day.

She carried a cute Jacquemus bag to match her look for the day. Jackie Appiah is known for buying original bags, clothes and accessories when she travels.

On the official website of Jacquemus, that same bag she carried cost €615, which is, according to the current exchange rate, about GH₵5,211.58.

Jackie Appiah Buys 1 Bracelet For Over GHC120k In US

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah does not only send her money on bags, she does on jewellery too.

Recently, Jackie went shopping in the United States and bought a bracelet which cost over 128,000 in cedis.

The actress shut up a lady who was moving with her after the lady attempted to criticise the decision to buy the bracelet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh