Shatta Wale has set confusion in the Shatta Movement Empire after issuing a statement on his rekindled beef with Bulldog

The dancehall superstar asked fans who have been defensive of him to stop attacking his former manager Bulldog

His request to the Shatta Movement has stirred mixed reactions among his loyal fans and followers

Shatta Wale has come through with a life lesson for his fans and followers. The self-proclaimed King of African Dancehall reminded fans that interfering in a quarrel between two close friends who have fallen out can lead to being in an unfavourable position.

With Shatta Wale's album release approaching, the dancehall superstar had been bantering with his former manager Bulldog. The beef began when Bulldog ranked Black Sherif's debut album, The Villain I Never Was, over Shatta Wale's upcoming Gift of God Album.

His statement led to a continuous exchange between the two. Unhappy with Bulldog's comments, fans of Shatta Wale went after the artist manager, spamming his comments section with harsh words.

Having caught wind of the exchange between his fans and manager Bulldog, Shatta Wale asked his fans to cease fire, claiming he was still in good standing with the media pundit. On his personal Facebook page, he wrote;

Please no one should say I sack bull dog, he is still my big boss, I only told him what "FACT" meant! He is a big brother to me so please!! Thank you

Shatta Wale Fans React To The State of His Relationship With Bulldog

Khonfi Dence

No Yawa we hear

Nii Armarh

You for Sack AM

Nasir Ibn Jibril

But he's there fooling on social media

Tyfa WALE

#RESPECT

