Funny Face, in a video, visited his mother to beg for her forgiveness for causing her distress, kneeling down and pleading with her

This comes after several negative news regarding the actor surfaced on social media, and he felt he owed his mother an apology

The actor was recently in the news for knocking down five pedestrians in Kasoa while drunk driving, leading to his arrest and subsequent bail

Popular Ghanaian actor Funny Face has publicly sought forgiveness from his mother. In a video that has since gone viral, the actor could be seen visiting his mother, kneeling down, and pleading for her forgiveness.

This emotional incident comes in the wake of several negative news stories about the actor that have been circulating on social media. The actor felt compelled to apologize to his mother for the distress these incidents may have caused her.

Funny Face has recently been embroiled in a series of controversies that have not only affected his career but also his personal life. The most notable of these incidents occurred in Kasoa, where the actor was involved in a drunk driving accident that resulted in the injury of five pedestrians. This unfortunate incident led to his arrest and subsequent release on bail.

The actor's woes did not end there. He has also been caught up in a bitter dispute with his baby mama, who he claims is preventing him from seeing their children.

