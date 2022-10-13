After rekindling his beef with Shatta Wale, Bulldog has chosen not to give his former artiste a break

The artist manager and entertainment pundit took yet another swipe at Shatta Wale in a Facebook post

His post comes after videos of Burna Boy hanging out with US superstar DJ Khaled surfaced on the internet

Fans of Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale seem to be experiencing a new season of online war between the artist and his former manager Bulldog known in private circles as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson. The beef between the two personalities was rekindled after Bulldog predicted Black Sherif's debut album will outperform Shatta Wale's upcoming album.

Bulldog shades Shatta Wale Photo Source: @bullhaus, @shattawalegh

In a new development, Bulldog made a mockery of Shatta Wale after a video of Nigerian singer Burna Boy hanging out with DJ Khaled emerged on the internet. His post was a comparison between Shatta Wale and his old friend Burna Boy.

In the video, the American superstar DJ offered Burna Boy a plate of sumptuous lobster, asking him to help himself to the pasta not captured in the video.

Resharing the video on his Facebook page, Bulldog wrote;

Shatta Wale all your money cannot buy this right here…

He also encouraged Shatta Wale to wait for his appointed time but told the artist what to do as he awaited such opportunities and blessings. His post read;

I know your time will come but until then, honour those who honour you , it brings more blessings and supernatural growth. Stop being bitter… be happy for everyone.

Bulldog ended his Facebook with kind words towards Shatta Wale. He wrote;

You’re blessed. Be content. And more will follow.

Bulldog Shares Motivational Video from Kofi Amoabeng As He Advises Shatta Wale to Focus on the Present

In other Bulldog and Shatta Wale-related news, YEN.com.gh reported on Bulldog sharing an excerpt of a Ghanaian businessman, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, interview as a word of advice to his former artiste Shatta Wale.

The co-founder of the now-defunct UT Bank was captured saying he lived in the present as doing the opposite could kill a person.

