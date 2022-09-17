Black Sherif broke the internet with the release of his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was' on Thursday, 6 October 2022

Less than 24 hours after its release, the 14-track album has already set and broken records on music streaming sites

Artist manager and entertainment pundit, Bulldog has claimed that Black Sherif's album will perform better than Shatta Wale and Sarkodie's upcoming albums.

Artist manager and entertainment pundit, Bulldog, has caused a stir after stating Black Sherif's debut album, The Villain I Never Was, will perform better than Shatta Wale and Sarkodie's upcoming albums.

In a chat with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM's Day Break Hitz Show, Bulldog said;

Black Sherif will do better than all of them. If you look at the numbers, Black Sherif has a label, they don't. Shatta is about to compete with Empire, Sarkodie is about to compete with Empire. They don't have the strength to do that.

He also asked Ghanaians not to compare Black Sherif's album to that of Sarkodie, and Shatta Wale as the backing behind the projects differ. Bulldog added that it would take a miracle for Sarkodie and Shatta Wale's projects to outperform Black Sherif.

Black Sherif dropped his debut album, a 14-track project, on Thursday, 6 October 2022. A few hours after its release, it surpassed 72 million streams on Audiomack. It has also peaked at Number 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in Ghana, Number 2 in Nigeria and is also in the top 50 albums in Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Shatta Wale, on the other hand, is expected to release his much-anticipated Gift of God Album on Monday, 17 October 2022, while Sarkodie drops his eighth studio album, JAMZ, on Friday, 11 November 2022.

Black Sherif Sings For 1st Girlfriend in Oh Paradise, From His Debut Album

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif has dedicated one of the songs on his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, to his first love. The song Oh Paradise was dedicated to his high school girlfriend, Clementina Konadu.

Clementina passed away in 2017, shattering the star rapper's dreams of marrying and starting a family with her.

