Popular Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle is in Dubai, and he has shared a video showing his fans that he is definitely having a good time there

He advised people to enjoy the money they have, and if they can't do so, then the money should be thrown away

His statement has ignited reactions from many Netizens as some encourage him to use his wealth to fix his teeth

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actor and internet sensation, Shatta Bandle, has dropped a thrilling video flaunting his expensive lifestyle while on vacation in United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

Shatta Bandle. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Shatta Bandle did not disclose the purpose of his visit. However, he was spotted drinking an alcoholic beverage and wearing a pair of boxers while being covered in a white towel.

He seemed relaxed and rejuvenated in the video as he dropped some motivational messages for his ardent fans.

In the video which he shared on his Snapchat handle, he noted that,

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"If you get good money, the money you can enjoy... If you have money and you can't enjoy, abeg throw it away."

Video sparks reactions from Netizens

kobby_mings:

He dey boxer or pants... The power money

miss_habby31:

It’s time for his management to fix his teeth

efua_sagoe:

Throw money away s3n

archiosbee_:

Enjoy ur vacation $5,000 can fix ur teeth in MEXICO much better than U ever imagine.

__royaldiva22:

It's the yum men for me?

owura64:

drinking alomo bitters in Dubai no TZ in Dubai ooo

charity_appiah__adjei:

Herrrr put the glass down woh)

Lexis Bill Bemoans The Price Of 'Kofi Brokeman', Photo Of ₵5 Plantain And Groundnut Causes Stir

Media personality, Lexis Bill, has bemoaned the cost of 'Kofi Brokeman', shares a photo on his Twitter page which triggers many Ghanaians as they express their views on the rising cost of living in Ghana.

Captioning the photo he shared, he revealed how much he bought a finger of plantain and groundnut and why he was disappointed.

His post has generated massive reactions from many Ghanaians, as some wonder which area he bought the roasted plantain and groundnut from.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh