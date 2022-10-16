Stonebwoy's children have melted the hearts of netizens after a video of them playing surfaced on the internet

The video captured the siblings Janam and Jidula looking so adorable as they played together with their toys

The video stirred reactions from netizens who were impressed by their accents and the bond the siblings share

Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa have raised beautiful children. The kids of the multiple-award-winning singer Jidula Satekla and Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr have such a strong bond.

The young siblings showed their love and bond in a video shared on Janam's social media account.

In the video, Jidula and Janam were on a neat floor, fixing stickers from a book on their arms. Toys also surrounded the siblings as they wore casual outfits.

Jidula and Janam Playing Photo Source: @janam.ljr, @jidulaxii

Source: Instagram

In addition to displaying their bond in the video, the siblings proved they are educated, and they flaunted foreign accents. They were captured greeting each other, "Hey Bro," and "Hey Sis."

The video melted the hearts of netizens who spammed Janam's comment section with lovely messages.

Netizens React To Jidula and Janam's Playtime

Social media users flooded Janam's comments with laughing, love, and heart-eye emojis.

karenelesi

It is left with these kids to relocate oo..Ghana can’t contain them..Accent nie

mur.jana._

Wahala for who no get bro and sis

vic_coffie

❤️❤️ it’s the hey for me

unclesam_36

Jah jah and and Mummy CJ won't kill us oooh

ayaba2879

So Amazing l really love you guys

naya_addo

Adorable babies

brodaisaac_

You go kill person ooo

Stonebwoy's Kids Ask For Pizza In The Middle Of The Night; They Rain Foreign Accent On Mum Upon Refusal

In other related news, Dr. Louisa, Stonebwoy's wife, had an amusing conversation with her children in a video that surfaced online. Dr. Louisa's two children, Jidula and Janam, woke her up in the middle of the night to make a pizza delivery request since they were so hungry.

Surprised by their request, the perplexed mother turned it down as she had no clue where she could get them pizza at that time. The children expressed their disappointment in a chic and sophisticated foreign accent.

Source: YEN.com.gh