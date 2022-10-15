Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has gotten many people talking after she decided to go the traditional way of doing the laundry

She sat on a local wooden stool as she began to wash with so much focus and energy, the clothes in the washing basin

The video has sparked many reactions from Netizens as some categorise her as wife material with class

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has left the internet buzzing after she decided to go the traditional way of doing the laundry.

Nadia Buari. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

In the hilarious video, she was seen seated on a local wooden stool as she had dirty clothes in a bowl of soapy water.

She washed the clothes with all seriousness and energy as the camera captured the memorable moment.

The amiable actress was dressed in house clothes as she had a scarf wrapped around her head, and she had on her nightie as she went ahead to wash the clothes.

The video was a funny video which used the audio of a man who was concerned as to why ladies who have money of their own still want to collect a chunk of their boyfriend's salary as pocket money.

Captioning the photo, Nadia quizzed,

Ask again! All the men should answer this question please.

The video has gotten many people laughing as they watch Nadia doing the laundry with her hands.

Video sparks reactions from Netizens

gloriaosarfo:

Ajeeeiiiiiiiiiiiii‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

nations_blogger:

U people no dey think about us koraa oo

chukwuemeka3512:

A strong virtue woman❤️, nwanyioma

bamfojohnlarry:

Ah Nadia

_ernest_hooperman:

Eiiii bosschick

beatricedjugha:

So funny

abynah_k:

Ask and ask again ! Ode y3 den?

wuntia_:

Ah ah Nadia

yunghomie1:

That’s cute

