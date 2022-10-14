A mother and grandmother have recently become the talk of many after their dance video surfaced on social media

The clip, which captured a lady, her mum and her granny, got many internet users commenting about how young they all look

A netizen commented jokingly, asking the trio to bottle up some of their genes for her. She also told them how absolutely stunning they are

A video of a lovely girl's very young-looking mother and grandmother recently sparked massive social media reactions.

Pretty young lady with her mother and grandmother dancing

The viral post sighted on the TikTok timeline of @amazinggrace_xoxo had the trio dancing to a popular afrobeat song as the youngest revealed who her mother and granny were.

@amazinggrace_xoxo shared the post with the caption;

They my only friends but anyways We look so cute in brown

At the time of publication, the post has gathered close to 4 million likes with 31,700 comments and 20,700 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@rblxtrioeo commented:

your grandma and ma look sooo young‍♀️im shook

@_wildflower.93 wrote:

So y'all sisters cause ain't no way that's your mom and grandma

@ugolord said:

Y’all, grandma looks the youngest! What a beautiful family!

From @lorensharice:

This was me but God called one home. I pray God blesses me with a daughter so I can have my trio back

@katiederouen1 commented:

Mom and grandma? Sisters? Y’all are literally perfect

@happyhippyfam said:

Can you please bottle up your genes for me you guys are absolutely stunning

The full video has been linked below;

Beautiful 27-Year-Old Ghanaian Mother With Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Wows Many On Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful Ghanaian young lady recently attracted a lot of netizens from social media users after a video of herself and her daughter surfaced online.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @babyserwaa had her revealing that she is 27 years old while her teenage daughter is 16-year-old.

In the video, they had hopped on to one of the trending TikTok songs, and she shared the post with the caption;

"Tiktok trend with my teenage daughter "

The mother and child dance video got over 20,000 likes, with more than 300 people commenting and close to 130 shares. The comments section was, however, later put off.

