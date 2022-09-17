Celebrated voice-over artiste and MC Tima Kumkum marked 35 years on September 17 2022, and she did so in grand style

She rocked a number of star-studded outfits to mark her special day as she flaunted her smooth and oily melanin skin

Many of her celebrity friends; Abeiku Santana, Nana Ama McBrown, and Selly Galley, among others, showered her with lovely birthday messages

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, aka Tima Kumkum, marked 35 years on September 17 2022, and she dropped stunning photos.

Tima KumKum. Photo Source: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

For her first outfit for the birthday photoshoot, she wore a stunning blue and pink kente-inspired outfit.

The top was made of all blue kente with beads carefully hand-beaded to perfection. Peplums were placed on the sides of the top to create a stylish outfit. The sleeves of the top were made of kente strands that were shaped like an arc.

She wrapped her hair with a silky blue scarf. She wore few accessories since her outfit was very loud. Her makeup was neutral with a touch of soft glam.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tima Kumkum sparkling in an all-silver dress

The multiple award-winning actress rocked a silver dress for her second look on her birthday.

It was a corset dress with a sheer fabric around the tummy region with the corset bones covered in silver. The bottom part of the dress had a cut which was long enough for her to flaunt her smooth oily right leg.

Tima KumKum. Photo Source: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

The whole outfit was meticulously beaded to perfection. the beads accentuated her waistline as well as the sheer fabric around her arms.

She rocked a stunning frontal lace wig with two curly hair strands on both sides of her face.

Many shower her with birthday wishes and lovely messages

lizzyaddai:

Wooow Sweet 16 You Look Fabulous, Happy Birthday My Beauty Queen, Stay Blessed we Love You Muah

akuapempoloo_daily:

Happy glorious birthday birthday queen ❤️

kesewaah134:

Gorgeous is what I See I Pray for Unexpected TESTIMONIES . Have a Blessed Birthday

studiochiques_palour:

wishing you the very happiest of birthdays today and a year ahead that’s filled with joy and bliss.

sellygalley:

This is completely lovely! happy birthday Cee TV. You’re one hell of a woman! God bless your hustle. Much love ❤️❤️❤️

iamamamcbrown:

My baby God is taking U to the next height ❤️❤️❤️ #BRIMM

abeikusantana:

Happy Birthday Nana Tim

tracey_boakye:

Happy birthday dear ❤️

beverly_afaglo:

Eish who is this beautiful damsel hbd obaa ❤️

drlouisa_s:

Happy birthday honey ❤️. God bless you abundantly

Amerado Burner Trends Number 1 On Twitter After Old Interview On United Showbiz Pops Up

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado Burner, has been trending on Twitter due to some rap bars he dropped during an interview on UTV's United Showbiz some weeks ago.

In the interview, which was aired on Saturday August 20, 2022, he and fellow rapper Lyrical Joe at the time were engaged in a lyrical feed where each rapper released a song to critic the other.

During the course of the interview, Amerado dropped some lyrical bars which got everyone on the show amazed by his lyrical prowess.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh