Shatta Wale has called on Ghanaians to vote former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress into power

The Ghanaian singer believed it was the right thing to do, considering how unhappy Ghanaians were with the current administration

The Cash Out crooner made this statement during an interview to promote his latest single and upcoming album

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Junior, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has thrown his support behind former President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 elections.

Shatta Wale throws support behind John Mahama Photo Source: @shattawalegh, @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

The popular Ghanaian musician guested on Joy FM's Showbiz A to Z, where he spoke highly of the former Head of State with whom he has a close relationship.

Shatta Wale referred to the constant complaints from Ghanaians, saying;

The way you people dey talk, you for give Mahama one more chance again.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Explaining why he believed John Mahama deserved a second chance, Shatta Wale stated;

Mahama, when he was in power, was doing everything for every youth to survive.

The King of African dancehall revealed that the former administration created many opportunities for Ghanaian creatives, including Shatta Wale, legendary hiplife group VVIP. He claimed that artists were greatly respected when the NDC was in power before adding,

We no dey get that for this current government inside.

Shatta Wale admitted that some of his colleagues in the creative arts might be getting opportunities under the NPP administration it is not as evident as it was back then.

Still touching on the government's respect for the craft of Ghanaian creatives, he recounted a time the NDC supported his "Back To School" project.

Shatta Wale Jabs President Nana Akufo-Addo and Current Administration; Says The People Are Not Happy

In other news, Shatta Wale has voiced his discontent with the state of Ghana's economy. During a Facebook live broadcast, the Ghanaian music star sent a message to President Nana Akufo-Addo expressing his displeasure at the policies implemented by the government.

He told President Nana Akufo-Addo that the Ghanaian youth was suffering from the bad decision he and his ministers made on the country's behalf.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh