10-year-old Nakeeyat, a Ghanaian poet spoke at the Ministerial Dialogue IX in Washington DC

She was invited for the V20 Ministerial Dialogue IX which had world-renowned leaders in attendance

Ghanaians on social media have been hailing the youngster after the event that happened on October 16

Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, a 10-year-old Ghanaian poet who rose to fame after winning Season 10 of Talented Kidz, has made an amazing stride.

The young lady joined world-renowned leaders such as the World Bank President, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and The United Nations Secretary General to speak about Climate Change at the V20 Ministerial Dialogue IX.

The event that happened in Washington DC in the United States was attended by Nakeeyat as a speaker by virtue of her role as an ambassador for the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

Photos of Nakeeyat and a flier of her talk Photo credit: @nakeeyat

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the 10-year-old was named as one of the ambassadors of the Climate Vulnerable Forum at a ceremony in Accra.

"As the Climate Vulnerable Forum(CVF) Ambassador, my work is to add my little voice to the pressing issues and say #paymentoverdue," Nakeeyat stated on her Instagram handle.

How Ghanaians celebrated Nakeeyat

Below were some interesting reactions Ghanaians shared in the comment section of Nakeeyat's announcement of her role.

tonyrichyghana mentioned:

This is just the beginning of the new breakthrough, the beginning of the new dimension, the beginning of the good things Allah has said concerning your life.. You've not even started yet.. all eyes will see and all ears will hear what Allah is about and Is yet doing in your life

feliciamensah672 indicated:

If a child knows how to wash his hand she or he will join the elders whilst they are eating so may God add more wisdom to you dear you are super hero to the world

See the post below

