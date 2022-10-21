Ghanaian media personality and entertainment pundit Paulina Dedaa Opoku has opened up about how she was disqualified at the Miss Malaika audition

In a viral video, Paulina Dedaa Opoku disclosed that a fellow media personality, Berla Mundi didn't give her the opportunity to audition

Berla Mundi is one of the outstanding female celebrities who rose to fame after competing at the Miss Malaika pageant

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian journalist and entertainment pundit Paulina Dedaa Opoku has revealed that media personality Berla Mundi denied her the opportunity to be auditioned to contest for the Miss Malaika crown some years ago.

The outspoken journalist and host of Cuddles and Moans opened up on the E-Forum program hosted by Ghanaweb's Abrantepa.

Speaking about her unforgettable experience, she said,

Some years ago I went for Miss Malaika auditions. I went to see Berla Mundi. I went there with like six girls. Introducing myself , I mentioned my name.

I am from GIJ. She just said she had a lot of GIJ students pass through the show so that was it. That was how I was disqualified.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian media personalities Berla Mundi and Paulina Dedaa Opoku look stunning in this collage. @berlamundi (Twitter) @paulinadedaaopoku (LinkedIn)

Source: Instagram

Outstanding media personality Berla Mundi is one of the female celebrities who rose to fame after competing in the prestigious Miss Malaika competition.

This came after a viral video of a young aspiring singer, Drew, was ousted from the audition room by Accra Audition judge and musician, Abiana.

In the video, the energetic boy tried to perform one of KiDi's popular songs, Mon Bebe, adding his own electrifying stage craft. Abiana, one of the female musicians who has mastered the act of stagecraft ended the auditions abruptly and asked him to leave.

Many Ghanaians have commented on the viral video expressing their displeasure.

princealodey

Abibifuo judges di33 boi

efyadonkor_gh

myself in my room kraa I was wondering how he got auditioned sef ... ereiiih bra this is Horrible in Charlie dior's voice

nana_baah_kwame

I think they shud use judges who hv a bit of psychological training

_bea_u_tiful

You’re actually a terrible judge. Because you know how to do it from the beginning doesn’t mean you have to condemn another person’s talent. Even reputable companies employ people and train them on the job. What happened to “sorry, try again next time. This was how terrible you were even on the Big Chef show. Discouraging the children and killing their spirit. You can do better. You should actually be thankful to Tv3 GMB for bringing you into the spotlight. Madam out out out out out

yaahtilda

She wasn't happy when Mike did similar thing to her so why is she doing it to someone. This life eeerh just give people position then you see what they are made of.

Berla Mundi shows off her shoe collection

Previously YEN.com.gh wrote about media personality Berla Mundi. The media personality began her career hosting pageants before moving on to radio and television.

She has had the honor of hosting the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, one of Ghana's most important music events, for five years running. She commanded the stage with her high heels and exquisite sense of style.

As the anchor of a morning show, Berla Mundi never ceases to amaze her audience with stunning ensembles from Ghanaian designers matched with elegant high heels that every woman has to own.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh