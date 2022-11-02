Video of the progress of the Ghana National Cathedral has dropped on social media, and this has triggered many Ghanaians

The video shows that the construction of the million-dollar facility is underway as machines and workers can be found on site

Videos have sparked reactions from Netizens who are not satisfied with what their taxes are being used for

A video of the current construction site for the Ghana National Cathedral has surfaced online. This has agitated many Ghanaians as some wonder whether their taxes are being used appropriately.

In the video sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere, several machines were spotted on site.

Generators, cranes, and many other machines on the site show that work has commenced and is in full force.

However, many Ghanaians are in doubt since the machines on the ground have rusted.

According to the Executive Director of the Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku Mensah, there is a plan to develop the area into a monumental core for the country.

He added that there would be another building that would serve as the Banquet hall of the State House.

YEN.com.gh put together some reactions from the comment section of the post

sky_bayor:

Over 300 million gone and nothing to show protecting the public purse

millyblinksmilly:

Kyerese the metals dey melt sef eiii bibini y3 nipa oooo

maameafuapapabi:

All he wants is Akufo-Addo built the cathedral when we re suffering. God is not happy ooo yoooo

kwamezack_:

Eiii cathedral no de3 3y3 de3n Kraa y3b3 si

mr_harry_tetteh:

When you finish also go to the la general hospital site and let’s see the progress of work

ericaemefa:

We don’t also have common basic necessities.

ambrose_wash:

Chale! We have a lot to think about - he should be telling his kids this. Who cares!

ewura_pepsy:

You guys can even sell the country wai we are tired

National Cathedral: Work Suspended On Controversial Project Over Lack Of Funds

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, disclosed that the project's construction had been put on hold due to unavailable funds.

When the Redeemed Christian Church of God donated to the cathedral secretariat on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Dr Opoku-Mensah said the capital to finance the project had run out.

He said the only way the project could be completed would depend on the support of Ghanaians.

