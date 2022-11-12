Famous Ghanaian singer, Hajia4reall, is known for her opulent lifestyle as she owns deluxe whips, a Trassaco estate mansion, and other properties

The singer dominated Ghanaian social media feeds Friday following unconfirmed reports about her alleged arrest in the UK over a fraud case in the US

Netizens have since questioned her source of income as they reacted to a video of the singer sharing how she elevated to success

Famous Ghanaian socialite, actress, and singer, Hajia4reall, is known for her opulent lifestyle thanks to the deluxe whips, Trassaco estate mansion, and other properties in her name.

The singer's source of wealth has been questioned following unconfirmed reports about her alleged arrest in the UK over an $8 million fraud deal in the US.

Before the reports of her arrest on Friday, November 11, the singer had granted an interview about how she elevated to success.

Hajia4reall reveals how she made it

When asked how she made it in life by Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay, Hajia4reall credited her father while stating that she runs several businesses, including her fashion shop for kids and adults.

''I've always been a business-minded person, and I also received support from my dad to start my businesses ... social media help me a lot; I was able to get out there and do a lot of businesses [and] influencing ... I'm into kids and adults clothing,'' she said.

The singer further stated that she has several other businesses that she's not made public.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the footage

Faustyobaapa550 posted:

Eiiiiii hmmmm, slay queens go and work four booiiiiii.

Kofikorsah_daterush7 posted:

Ɛyɛ hu ooo eii.

Ekua.deborah.1 said:

Someone is dying to be like her, putting unnecessary pressure on social media.

Nanakwasiopokuware commented:

It go reach everybody

