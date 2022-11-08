Opambouwaa, the wife of the popular pastor, Opambour, has gotten Netizens talking after she dropped a dance video on her TikTok account

She was spotted dancing to the global hit song by Kizz Daniel titled Buga as she flaunted her curves and incredible dance moves

The video has generated conversations on social media as many hail her for how stunning she looks and how majestically she danced

Opambouwaa, the wife of the popular man of God, Opambour, has taken to social media to display electrifying dance moves, which has sparked reactions among her fans.

Opambour’s Wife Opambouwaa. Photo Source: @opambouwaa.1

Posting the video on her official TikTok account, opambouwaa.1, she danced to the global hit song by Kizz Daniel titled Buga.

She was spotted dressed in all yellow as she displayed her dance moves to the thousands of fans who follow her on the entertainment app.

She wore a long sleeves baggy top, which she paired with a loose pair of trousers that was long enough to touch the floor.

The video has caused a lot of stir on social media as some expected her to behave differently since she is a pastor's wife. Per the cultural setting in Ghana, many would not have expected her to be dancing to secular songs but only to gospel songs.

Opambour’s wife's video where she was dancing to Buga garners massive reactions from fans

efyarhadepa19 said:

go mum ❤️❤️❤️

Nana yaa Akromah said:

much love Mummy my regards to the nation's prophet Daddy Opambour

user3791713068645 commented:

Sweet Mummy, you do all

user6849256950819 remarked:

good looking mum

benedictaadjei3 commented:

You are beautiful and humble

Sylvia Otoo59 said:

always looking good,❤️❤️

Diane Baahmea Afreh remarked:

Osofo Maame papabi gye wo two

