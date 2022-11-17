Former Ghana Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has started preparations towards his football management journey

The veteran footballer acquired his UEFA B coaching license from the Football Association of Wales

Many celebrities such as Keche, Claudia Lumor and a host of fans congratulated him on his license

Celebrities such as Claudia Lumor and international barber Nikky, and a host of Ghanaians have gained hope in the future of football after an announcement from former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

The football star revealed he had completed his UEFA B coaching license, a six-day training put together by the Football Association of Wales.

Sharing the good news on his verified social media accounts, Asamoah Gyan wrote;

Your new UEFA License Coach is here ❤️⚽️, thanks to all who made it possible & a special one to the Wales FA , this is just the beginning . January 2023 Coaching Clinic loading

Celebrities and Fans Congratulate Asamoah Gyan For Obtaining UEFA B Coaching License

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions sighted in the comments section of the football star.

clementosuarez

You would have been the only coach to playing as a lead attacker in a world cup. Herrrrrh record setter. Congratulations

mazu_dopebwuoy_igofame_gh

Congratulations braa panin. I always want it to be like this so ghanaians will know and see that, without them, u can move on. After all, what is worldcup for

kecheglobal

Congratulations legend

iam_nikky

Breaking the rules and changing the game

claudialumor

Congratulations!! keep winning. You will be a very impactful coach

Asamoah Gyan: Baby Jet Releases New Song, "Turn Up," Calls It the FIFA World Cup Anthem, New Song Excites Fans

In other news, Asamoah Gyan who doubles as a musician under the stage name Baby Jet has collaborated on a new song with upcoming artist Kiaani.

The single titled Turn Up was released on November 3, 2022. The song had been teased since August and was finally released this week on streaming platforms.

Announcing the song's release on Instagram, Asamoah Gyan wrote;

The Anthem for The @Fifaworldcup is here let’s go Ghana !!! Myself ft Kiaani

