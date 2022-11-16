YouTube has officially shared the list of artists who made it to its Black Voices Creator Class of 2023

Ghanaian singer Gyakie was among 40 global musicians, producers and songwriters named to the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023

Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Gyakie for her achievement and for representing Ghana on a global stage

Popular Ghanaian singer Jacqueline Acheampong, known professionally as Gyakie, has earned yet another "first Ghanaian female" title.

The Something hitmaker is the first and only Ghanaian female artist to be listed in the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023. Also on the list is Ghanaian-British producer Juls, Nigeria's Asake, and other class members from Brazil, South Africa, the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Austrlia and Jamaica.

YouTube Music launched the US$100 million multi-year initiative in 2020 to provide emerging Black creatives with the resources they need to succeed on the video-sharing platform.

Gyakie and her classmates will receive seed funding to invest in the growth of their channels. She will also have access to production, fan engagement, and wellness training and networking programs.

Ghanaians React To Gyakie Named Part of YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023

Many social media users hopped on their favourite platforms to congratulate Gyakie for her achievement. Here are some comments YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram and Twitter.

barimamabeltwum

Awesome

latifaalizeba

How l wish Wendy Shay would get this type of support like Gyakie All the same, l'm happy for Gyakie

gracearhinful44

Yeeeeesssss girl

@Ghana_Ronaldo

Gyakie has really worked hard this year tbh , she deserves all the awards

@jumisinger

Ma crush always wining

@_Jay_Sterling_

This is huge. Gyakie got nominated for YouTube black voices 2023. This songbird is far gone.Big win for GH

