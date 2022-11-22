A video from the Ghanaian national football team, Black Stars, has surfaced online, and this has uplifted the faith Ghanaians have in the team

In the video, the players sang with so much power in their voices as they danced happily during a session in their camp

The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they encouraged the team to bring the trophy to the motherland

FIFA World Cup began on Sunday, November 20, 2022, and many teams are gearing for their first match, including Ghana's national team, the Black Stars.

Black Stars at the World Cup. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The team plays their first match on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and videos from the camp of the team show that they are truly in high spirits ahead of the much-anticipated match

The lyrics of the song they were singing in Asante Twi translated into God shower your blessings upon us.

They sang on top of their voices with so much power as they danced with so much vigour and happiness in the video.

Video of Black Stars playing 'jama' songs in camp sparks reactions from many Ghanaians

bene_649 said:

What we need is a good referee for all the matches.Go Ghana good luck

aba_mensimahthompson commented:

May the anointing in the song give them the spirit to play and excel.

_sapphire.gyeblon said:

Go and make us proud regardless of any football champion that will cross your way ❤️❤️❤️❤️

baby_abena____ remarked:

The coach we refused to hire has won a match for Saudi Arabia I pray and hope our own “Ghanaian/Coach” will do what is right and not be influenced to play players whose only place is on the bench

phatbwoysteeve commented:

Hopefully, y’all will have the same energy after the game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghanaians Storm Streets Of Qatar With Local Songs, Video Melts Many Hearts

A video of Ghanaian supporters taking to the streets of Qatar with local songs and anthems have warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians and other Netizens on social media.

In the video, many of the Ghanaian supporters were clad in colours of the country's flag, with others also holding onto paraphenelia bearing the country's colours.

Others were also spotted waving the flag of Ghana high in the air as they waved it from side to side while the chanting and singing was ongoing.

Source: YEN.com.gh