Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has left many Ghanaians marvelling at his fluency in the Spanish language

An old video of the current Black Stars Midfielder speaking Spanish has surfaced online, and this has gotten many people talking

With others being surprised he speaks Spanish, others were not since he spent a greater part of his early football days in Spain

A video of Black Stars Midfielder Thomas Partey speaking Spanish has surfaced online, and this has gotten the internet buzzing with comments from netizens.

Thomas Partey at Atletico Madrid. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to sources, Thomas Partey, at the time, was playing for Atletico Madrid, and he was captured interacting with the media during a press conference at Anfield.

The old video was recorded on March 10, 2020, in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The focus of the presser was centered on Atletico Madrid facing Liverpool FC in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg match on March 11, 2020.ii

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians express awe at the fact that he speaks fluent Spanish.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as they spot a video of Thomas Partey speaking Spanish

nanakwasi134 commented:

Krobo accent is passing through

Gideon Seke803 remarked:

Thomas Partey once played for Atletico Madrid, so I’m not surprised to see him speak Spanish.

mary love ❤️ said:

my fav

musahmutala8 noted:

Party live in Spain for long time, so why can't he?

Agbor Tadash Akum stated:

boy played for Athletico Madrid for years!!!!!

Amos remarked:

That’s Twanish (Twi and Spanish)

❤️ commented:

Lol, ano dey believe what am hearing

Source: YEN.com.gh