Angel FM presenter Ohemaa Woyeje has given birth to her second child, a baby girl

Ohemaa Woyeje revealed the good news by sharing baby bump photos on social media

The announcement of her newborn baby has triggered tons of congratulatory messages from her followers

Ghanaian broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje, known in private life as Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi, has welcomed her second child.

Angel FM mid-morning show host announced the birth of her new child in a post on Instagram on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Ohemaa Woyeje's post had her showing off her cute baby bump before her safe delivery.

Ohemaa Woyeje has delivered a baby girl Photo source: @maswoyeje

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Woyeje's baby bump

In the photo, she rocked a red dress which she matched with a pair of short-heeled white slippers.

She held the belly with one hand while the left hand rested on her waist like someone in an akimbo position.

Sharing the photo, Ohemaa Woyeje who is currently in The Netherlands did not say much except to post emojis of prayer.

See the post below:

Ohemaa Woyeje's new child is a girl

Following the announcement, Ohemaa Woyeje shared a video showing moments with her first daughter, Sarpomaa.

From the t-shirts they wore in the video, the two revealed the gender of the new baby to be a girl.

See the video below:

Tracey Boakye, others congratulate Ohemaa Woyeje

The post by Ohemaa Woyeje has led to a flurry of congratulatory messages from her followers on social media. Many of these messages have come from her friends in the entertainment space.

stacyamoatenggh said:

Congratulations. Results of the trip

tracey_boakye said:

Congratulations hun

iamadwoasaahint said:

So beautiful ❤️❤️ congratulations sis

gloriaosarfo said:

Congratulations sis❤

caroline4real said:

Ayye Gye wo two✌

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Congratulations my super doll ❤️

Ohemaa Woyeje's daughter turns 3

Meanwhile, Ohemaa Woyeje's first daughter recently celebrated her third birthday with enchanting photos.

The cute girl rocked the look in a spotless white gown while looking on as a white dove flies away.

Ghanaian celebrities and Instagram users took to the platform to express their genuine admiration for the pretty girl.

Source: YEN.com.gh