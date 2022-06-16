Maswoyeje, daughter of Ohemaa Woyeje, celebrated her third birthday with enchanting photos

The cute girl rocked the look in a spotless white gown while looking on as a white dove flies away

Ghanaian celebrities and Instagram users took to the platform to express their genuine admiration for the pretty girl

Maame Akosua Sarpomaa, daughter of broadcast journalist Ohemaa Woyeje, has got Ghanaian celebrities and netizens on Instagram gushing over her adorable birthday photos.

Ohemaa Woyeje's daughter, known as Maswoyeje, rocked a white gown in her pre-birthday photoshoot. The icing on the cake was the cute birthday girl looking on with an outstretched arm as a white dove flew away.

Maswoyeje in a pose for her birthday @ohemaawoyeje

Maswoyeje's 3rd birthday was themed 'Angel' which is obvious from her pictures, and her mother's caption.

The charming photos have got Ghanaian celebrities talking,

Actress turned musician Emelia Brobbey had this to say:

Happy birthday angel

Gloria Safo was full of admiration:

Eiii Angel Mas wo yE gyE Happy blessed birthday princess❤

Caroline Sampson was all about spreading love:

❤️❤️❤️

@iamlilymohammed wrote this:

Awww Happy Birthday sweet Angel . Grow in grace #JUNEBORNS

A year ago today, Maswoyeje turned the heat on in a similar manner when she posed in a princess dress alongside toy cars to prove that she was a 'mini boss lady'.

