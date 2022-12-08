Gospel Musician Obaapa Christy Looks Gorgeous Like A High School Prom Queen For Her Birthday Photoshoot
- Award-winning Gospel musician Obaapa Christy has set new trends for women in the gospel fraternity
- To mark her birthday, the top musician and her glam team creatively styled the superstar to look like a sixteen-year-old student
- The vocalist has wowed fashion lovers and silenced critics with her latest birthday photos
Ghanaian musician Obaapa Christy has proven she can slay beautifully without showing skin. The award-winning Gospel musician was a year older on December 7th, 2022 and ruled the internet with her birthday photos.
She was spotted in a black sleeveless jacket paired with a knee-level flare skirt. Obaapa Christy wore a white shirt to complete her look.
The fashion influencer wore one of Nana Ama Mcbrown's famous frontal hairstyles to match her beautiful look.
The award-winning musician wore black socks and white sneakers as she posed for the shoot. In another photo, she was pictured rocking a unisex backpack to complete her looks.
Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwah and other social media users have commented on Obaapa Christy's birthday photos
she_loves_stonebwoyb
Happy birthday sweet lady
akyerebruwaagh
Happy blessed birthday ❤️
gojeho_parlour_gele
Happy BLESSED birthday Obaapa
abena_ruthy
Enjoy koraaa you're blessed. Happy birthday
yaayeboaho
Happy birthday mummy may God continue to bless you❤️
sarabel_lee488
❤️❤️❤️happy birthday mummy
okyeresandra76yahoo.2821
Happy birthday to you mommy…may you live long
cecilia221976
Adwoa your enemies are not God wate
asanterichmondmoses
Afehyiapa ooooooooooo obaapa christy
obaapa_desrie
Happy birthday to you mom
