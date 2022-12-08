Award-winning Gospel musician Obaapa Christy has set new trends for women in the gospel fraternity

To mark her birthday, the top musician and her glam team creatively styled the superstar to look like a sixteen-year-old student

The vocalist has wowed fashion lovers and silenced critics with her latest birthday photos

Ghanaian musician Obaapa Christy has proven she can slay beautifully without showing skin. The award-winning Gospel musician was a year older on December 7th, 2022 and ruled the internet with her birthday photos.

She was spotted in a black sleeveless jacket paired with a knee-level flare skirt. Obaapa Christy wore a white shirt to complete her look.

The fashion influencer wore one of Nana Ama Mcbrown's famous frontal hairstyles to match her beautiful look.

Obaapa Christy looks stunning in a black and white prom dress and a yellow tailored suit. Source: @obaapachristyofficial

The award-winning musician wore black socks and white sneakers as she posed for the shoot. In another photo, she was pictured rocking a unisex backpack to complete her looks.

Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwah and other social media users have commented on Obaapa Christy's birthday photos

Source: YEN.com.gh